LATEST: Digital platforms bolster First Capital Bank

17 Jun, 2021 - 14:06 0 Views
The Chronicle

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

FIRST Capital Bank says adoption of its digital banking platforms have enhanced business operations as more clients are embracing paperless modes of transacting.

The bank has introduced enhanced digital capabilities with the aim of positively reshaping its customers’ online banking digital experience.

The digital platforms cater for direct transfers of money from one’s account to mobile money as well as performance of nostro transactions. The bank has also introduced digital facilities for receiving diaspora remittances anywhere in the country among other modern services.

In a latest update through the bank’s magazine, managing director, Mr Ciaran McSharry said plans were underway to roll out more digital packages guided by clients’ service needs.

“It seems just like yesterday when we were planning for the inception of our first digital channels to market. Now we can hardly imagine transacting in their absence. Digital banking has become the norm and
way to go in every sense,” he said.

“I have moved around some of our branches and during this time I had the opportunity to introduce our new WhatsApp banking and its functionality. It was fulfilling to witness a huge uptake for her services.”

Mr McSharry said the bank was striving to ensure customers get optimal value and convenience. The institution’s consumer banking director Ms Angela Kamhiriri said their target for the second quarter was to achieve universal adoption through collaboration.

“It is important that we work in partnership together. As your bank we are committed…and we will put our
best foot forward to realise joint objectives as we progress into the year,” she said.

“Our value propositions are continually reshaped in
line with prevailing conditions. We are currently on a digital drive to assure ease of transacting for all our customers.” – @ncubeleon

 

