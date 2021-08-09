LATEST: Digital solutions key to sustainable economic transformation – Minister

Business Reporter

THE Minister of ICT, Postal and Courier Services, Dr Jenfan Muswere, says digital solutions hold the key to sustainable economic transformation and recovery from the adverse impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In remarks during a Judiciary Services Commission ICT virtual training workshop last Friday, he said adoption of ICT-based approaches was gaining momentum.

“We have all realised the importance of ICTs particularly due to the Covid-19 pandemic where we are seeing the rapid growth of teleworking and high demand for digital solutions in the economy,” he said.

The Government, through the National Development Strategy (NDS1) that was launched by President Mnangagwa in November last year, has identified the digital economy as one of the key priorities leading to a digitally enabled society, said the minister.