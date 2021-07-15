LATEST: Distributed Power Africa powers TotalEnergies service stations with solar

Oliver Kazunga, Senior Business Reporter

ECONET Global subsidiary, Distributed Power Africa, has clinched a lucrative deal to install solar panels at 15 TotalEnergies (formerly Total Zimbabwe) service stations across the country.

In a statement, Distributed Power Africa Zimbabwe chief executive officer Mr Divyajeet Mahajan said this was part of the TotalEnergies’ initiative to install solar-powered service stations across 55 African countries to create a portfolio of low-carbon businesses that will account for at least 20 percent of the energy conglomerate’s trading by 2040.

Mr Mahajan said his company was contracted to custom-design the grid-tied solar photovoltaic (PV) systems, procure equipment and install the power solutions.

DPA will also operate and maintain the solar systems on a maintenance agreement.

“We are excited that businesses are taking such big steps towards adopting renewable energy, and we look forward to a great collaboration with TotalEnergies Zimbabwe as we work on the roll-out of solar power, which is an essential transition to new energies,” he said.

@okazunga