LATEST: DJ Cooperman drops 8th album

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

VERSATILE producer DJ Cooperman has released his eighth album titled Livumile Idlozi right in time for the festive season.

The album has 10 tracks, Mpalakazi, Livumile ldlozi, Isicitha Mizi, Engalweni Zika Ma, Vuka Lova, Bazovuma ngekhanda, Singakwenza konke, Kulukhuni ukuba yindoda, Manyonyoba and Hlase.

All the tracks were produced by DJ Cooperman with artistes, Fab G Mshana ka Gogo, Masofa Shabalala, GT, Bob Skinnah and Cliff Jeans being featured on some of the songs.

Listening to the songs, it was evident that some of the songs would be bangers this festive season because of their catchy lyrics, Amapiano beats and sing-along verses.

Said DJ Cooperman: “This is my eighth album and I’m confident that it’ll do good as I worked very hard on it at my home studio that I invested in since the coming of the pandemic.

“Having started music in 2006, I’ve always been a fan of house music. I’ve worked with a couple of local and international artistes that include DJ Clock, Bekzin Terrence, Bob Skinnah, Rokboyz, Diliza, Groova Lounge, Qeqe and Seagirl among others over the years,” said the former Power FM, Radio Zimbabwe and Star FM presenter. – @mthabisi_mthire