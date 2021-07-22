LATEST: Dumisani Mbebe, Israel Makoe, Madam Boss, Calvin Madula, Sandra Ndebele to star in Netflix movie, The Bad Bishop

LATEST: Dumisani Mbebe, Israel Makoe, Madam Boss, Calvin Madula, Sandra Ndebele to star in Netflix movie, The Bad Bishop

SOUTH Africa based Becky Casting agency has announced a stellar cast for Netflix The Bad Bishop movie which is scheduled to be shot in Limpopo in South Africa from September 1 to October 1.

As part of efforts of promoting talent in the African region, the agency has fused actors from across Southern Africa who are largely been drawn from South Africa and Zimbabwe.

Becky Casting Agency public relations manager Mthabisi Tshuma said not only has the agency gone for experience but they have also given a chance to upcoming actors.

“The main characters are South African acting giants Israel Makoe known for stint on Gaz’Lam and Tsotsi, Dumisani Mbebe, known for his role on Generations back in the day, Thato Molamu, Dineo Nchabeleng, Teboho MacDonald “Tsietsi” Mashinini Kgosi from Muvhango, Hebron Sigwaburimu and Mothusi Chebeletsane.

“Cameo roles include Zimbabwean art sensations Madam Boss, Sandra Ndebele, Lorraine Guyo, Madlela Skhobokhobo, Calvin Madula and Nigel The Slick Pastor,” said Tshuma.

He said they are also in the process of auditioning actors for other cameo roles and the target is mostly on upcoming actors who want to make a breakthrough.

