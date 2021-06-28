LATEST: Econet launches all-encompassing mobile app service

Business Reporter

THE country’s largest mobile network operator, Econet Wireless Zimbabwe, has re-launched its ‘YoMix mobile application’ whose usage has been extended to the rest of the company’s customers.

The app, which allows customers to create their own preferred bundles for voice, data, SMS and other products and services, is-zero rated to enhance inclusive public use.

This means that after downloading the app, customers will still be able to use it for free, said Econet in a press statement. Previously the app service was available to Econet’s Elevate, a youth and lifestyle-based segment only.

The new all-encompassing app, the company said, has now been extended to the entire prepaid customer base.

“The revamped app will be available to more than 11 million customers, and we are excited that it will offer them the convenience of creating product bundles of their own choice, and therefore truly put the power in their hands,” said Econet.

“The revamped app offers several digital products and services, in line with the company’s digital transformation roadmap.

“YoMix will help us deliver valuable digital products and services right into the customer’s hands, along with the control and capability for them to decide product packages they want, and to customize the specific bundles they want to purchase.”

Coming on the back of the Covid-19 pandemic, Econet expects the new product to increase the number of digital channels that customers can use to safely access products and services on the mobile operator’s platforms.

“The new app will no doubt have an immediate impact on our customers’ lives and their health and safety by providing them yet another digital channel that allows them to access their favourite products remotely, and enables them to work from anywhere,” the company said.