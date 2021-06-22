LATEST: ED has not deferred opening of schools- Mangwana

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

GOVERNMENT has dismissed fake social media claims that President Mnangagwa has deferred schools opening by a further two weeks.

Schools are set to open next Monday for Second Term but a spike in Covid-19 cases has seen Government imposing localised lockdowns to contain the pandemic.

This has seen educationist unions lobbying Government to postpone the reopening of schools until the end of winter.

The spike in Covid-19 cases also saw fake new peddlers creating a message alleging that the President has pushed back the schools reopening.

In a statement on Twitter on Tuesday morning, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Permanent Secretary Mr Nick Mangwana said so far there has not been a change on schools’ calendar.

“We have taken note of messages circulating on the WhatsApp platform alleging that the President has deferred the opening of schools by two weeks. That is not correct. Should there be a change regarding the opening of schools, Govt will make a formal announcement,” said Mr Mangwana.

The decision regarding opening of schools is expected to be announced after today’s Cabinet meeting.

National Covid-19 taskforce coordinator Dr Agnes Mahomva told our sister publication Sunday News over the weekend that the issue of the opening of schools would be on Cabinet agenda as Government is led by science in implementing Covid-19 prevention measures.

“We are looking into it. You are aware there is a taskforce that is always guided by science. We look at data on the ground and we make decisions based on that data. This taskforce meets every Monday and Cabinet sits every Tuesday. You will definitely hear from that process,” said Dr Mahomva.

[email protected]