LATEST: EmpowerBank appoints new CEO Mr Shadreck Mhembere

The Chronicle

EMPOWERBANK Limited has appointed a new chief executive officer, Mr Shadreck Mhembere, formerly the bank’s head of treasury.

In addition to his former substantive position, Mhembere had also been acting chief executive of the bank prior to his latest appointment.

In a statement, the bank’s board said the incoming chief executive ‘has vast hands-on managerial experience in banking and finance spanning over eighteen years’, and it was confident EmpowerBank’s stewardship was in good,safe hands.

The bank, as its name implies, is focused on project financing at micro and medium scale levels, mainly for youths.

It is meant to address youths’ inaccessibility to capital, mainly arising from lack of collateral security, and to spur their involvement in the mainstream economy.

-New Ziana

 

 

 

