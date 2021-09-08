LATEST: Extended business hours excite retailers

Oliver Kazunga, Senior Business Reporter

THE Confederation of Zimbabwe Retailers (CZR) has commended the Government for relaxing Covid-19 lockdown to level 2 lockdown from Level 4 saying this will promote the opening up of the economy.

Announcing the easing of the national lockdown at State House in Harare yesterday, President Mnangagwa urged Zimbabweans to remain vigilant and guard against the pandemic spread by continuing to observe all the lockdown rules, especially as new variants were emerging.

CZR president Mr Denford Mutashu said his organisation was also encouraging businesses to safeguard lives.

“CZR applauds President Mnangagwa for relaxing Covid-19 restrictions by announcing a level 2 lockdown in order to curb the global pandemic,” he said.

The new relaxed restrictions run for two weeks and will be reviewed thereafter. The relaxed measures include the permitting of intercity travel, business time operating hours now from 8AM to 19PM, curfew is now from 10PM to 5AM, and public gatherings allowed to have a maximum of 100 people.

“Despite the latest relaxation, CZR urges business and the general public to strictly adhere to the measures,” said Mr Mutashu. – @okazunga