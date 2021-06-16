LATEST: Fake Covid19 Certificate Saga: Indian returnee tests negative

Thupeyo Muleya, Beitbridge Bureau

HEALTH authorities in Beitbridge have cleared 48 people who had been put on mandatory quarantining on Monday in Beitbridge to complete the process at their homes.

The group was given the green light to travel to their final destinations after an Indian returnee they had travelled with from Johannesburg on Sunday who had a fake health clearance certificate tested negative for Covid19 yesterday.

They were part of 50 people who arrived in the country aboard a Munhenzva bus which was intercepted by port health authorities.

Beitbridge District Medical Officer Dr Lenos Samhere said following the discovery, all passengers were put into mandatory quarantine pending testing.

“We had to conduct PCR tests on all the 50 people who had travelled in that bus 48 others including the woman who came from India tested negative,” said Dr Samhere.

“The two people who had come from South Africa who tested positive for the ordinary Covid19 variant have been put into isolation for further management.

“We have cleared the rest of the passengers to go and self-quarantine at their final destinations”.

He said the woman, who had a history of travelling to India, where there is a more virulent Covid19 variant in the last 10 days allegedly acquired a fake health clearance certificate.

Dr Samhere said the matter was picked by the Rapid Response Team during a routine Covid19 screening process at the Beitbridge Border Post.

Zimbabwe has been lauded internationally for its Covid-19 response mechanisms that have kept infections relatively low in the country. – @tupeyo