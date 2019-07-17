LATEST: Financial boost for Gems

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

A United Kingdom based financial services company Express Links International gave a major financial boost to the Zimbabwe Gems by giving each player 200 Pounds ahead of the Barbados World Cup match on Tuesday night which saw the girls posting a 66-41 victory.

The gesture was necessitated by the company’s chief executive officer Peter Pembere.

Sports and Recreation Commission board member Titus Zvomuya hailed Pembere and his company for the kind gesture.

“Thank you so much Mr Peter Pembere for leading by example,” Zvomuya wrote on his Facebook timeline.

The Zimbabwe Gems take on fellow African participants Malawi at the same venue tomorrow afternoon where a win will see them fighting for a top six finish on their maiden World Cup finals appearance.

Express Links International Limited is a Financial Services Company authorised and regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), specialising in the provision of money transfer services to Africa.

“We are a fast-growing money transfer company whose success is driven by our people and their commitment to get the best results by maximum utilisation of technology to provide our valued clients with an express service.

We offer online, reliable, cost effective, instant and bespoke money transfer service to individual clients, corporate institutions including small businesses and charitable organisations,” reads the company’s portfolio.