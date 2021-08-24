LATEST: Formulate livestock policy to level markets – Govt told

Thupeyo Muleya, Beitbridge Bureau

GOVERNMENT should consider drafting a policy to commercialise ranching nationwide so that farmers get value for their animals and are able to trade fairly on the markets.

Currently, a handful of companies enjoy the larger share of the uncontrolled market and this has for over a decade negatively affected communal and resettled farmers.

According to livestock farmers a proper policy framework will ensure that animals are graded before going to the markets and sold under set down floor prices, like what is happening with tobacco sales.

National Institution of Livestock Farmers Union, chairperson, Mr Sifiso Sibanda, said the current state of affairs in the sector is worrisome.

“We have challenges in that we don’t have a livestock policy in this country. For instance, any animal can be slaughtered whether it is heavily pregnant or in calf and this is bad,” he said in an interview.

“Due to lack of policy, when it comes to marketing of livestock, there is no clear system.

“You will find that the auctioneer is the buyer and the abattoir operator who also runs a chain of butcheries. Given such a scenario, you can’t have a fair game of trade.”

Mr Sibanda said the Government should engage farmers and agree on ground rules and the structure of the envisaged livestock policy. He said the policy should be clear on the ground rules concerning the trading of pigs, goats, sheep, and cattle among other livestock.

The general view among most farmers, he said, was that animals are supposed to be graded before they are sold.

“That grading system should be done by Government officials so that every farmer takes their livestock to the auction, fully aware of the grades, and the ground rules,” said Mr Sibanda.

“In fact, there must be a floor price for each grade just like what is happening with tobacco. With respect to cattle, the super, choice, ration grades should all be sold at different prices.

“At the moment, there are three major companies in this country that are running the livestock market. This is very wrong. These are the same guys who buy communal livestock and yet in their feedlots, they will be having thousands of animals.”

For instance, Mr Sibanda said someone who has over 2 000 animals can supply the markets for six months without replenishing their stock.

“What kind of price can you expect to get from that person? They will give you peanuts,” he said.

Mr Sibanda said the availability of a livestock policy will end the misery faced by most livestock farmers across the country. He said at the moment, people just look at the animals and attach a price, a setup that has seen most people being short-changed by bigger players.

The official added that the Government should seriously look into the fifth-quota system, which was tilted to benefiting those with abattoirs at the expense of the farmers.

“When your animal is slaughtered at the abattoir, you leave the offals, hooves, heads and hides, which are classified as the fifth quota. This is not working for us,” said Mr Sibanda.

As a result of the current status quo smallholder farmers were unable to vaccinate livestock or buy stock feeds for other animals, because they are not getting adequate value from the markets.

A livestock farmer in Ward 14 Beitbridge, Mr Gift Mbedzi, said the introduction of feedlots to save animals from poverty deaths was welcome and that it should be done fairly to benefit the communal farmers.

“It’s a good initiative, but it needs some re-adjustments if it is to benefit ordinary farmers who should be seen as suppliers of cattle,” he said.

“Our system is very different from other countries. For instance, if we look at South Africa, our feed-lotters seem to prefer mature oxen while in SA feedlots weaners are the best performers.

“As things stand, my view is the current system leaves the farmer with more input costs and fewer returns.”

Mr Mbedzi urged the local feed-lotters to consider buying weaners as long as they meet the standard weaning weights.

This, he said, will create a shorter business cycle for farmers, considering that currently, for one to get good returns on their investment, they must sell steers of three and half years and above.

“This means for an emerging farmer you must have more start-up capital to cover inputs costs before you can enter the market,” said Mr Mbedzi.

“But with weaners, a farmer can get quick return on investment since it takes only 7-9 months to raise weaners.” – @tupeyo