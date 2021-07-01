LATEST: Four ‘bale’ smugglers apprehended

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Online Reporter

POLICE in Plumtree have arrested four smugglers who were found with 3360 pairs of shoes, 1 440 pairs of track suits and two bales of socks which they had smuggled into the country.

According to the Zimbabwe Republic Police twitter page the suspects were arrested on Monday at the 75 kilometre peg along the Bulawayo-Plumtree Road while travelling in two vehicles namely a Nissan Caravan and Toyota Quantum.

The suspects were arrested following a tip off from members of the public.

“The ZRP applauds members of the public for supplying useful information to the police leading to the arrest of four suspects for smuggling. The suspects were intercepted at a traffic check point at the 75kilometre peg along the Bulawayo-Plumtree Road while travelling in two vehicles, a Nissan Caravan and a Toyota Quantum.

“The vehicles were searched and 3 360 pairs of shoes, 1 440 pairs of track suits and two bales of socks were recovered,” reads the statement.

The country continues to lose a lot of revenue due to goods that are being smuggled into the country. With borders only open for commercial purposes and returning residents many are now illegally bringing goods into the country through illegal entry points.

Police have intensified patrols along the border lines as part of efforts to curb smuggling and border jumping crimes which are on the increase. – @DubeMatutu