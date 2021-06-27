LATEST: Four more people succumb to Covid-19

Michelle Nyanzira, Chronicle Reporter

THE country has recorded four more Covid-19 related deaths and 801 new cases in the last 24-hours bringing the total number of cases to 46 018.

Mashonaland West recorded 411 new infections, which was the highest in the country.

Harare recorded 88 new infections had the second highest Covid-19 cases countrywide followed by Mashonaland Central with 65, Bulawayo recording 60 new infections, Midlands recorded 54 cases, Mashonaland East recorded 36 cases, Manicaland recorded 30 cases, Masvingo recorded 29 cases, Matabeleland North recorded 20 cases and Matabeleland South recorded eight cases.

The seven-day rolling average for new cases rose to 627 from 554 yesterday.

According to the Ministry of Health and Child Care, as of 26 June Zimbabwe has recorded 46 018, 37 761 recoveries and 1 725 deaths.

The national recovery rate stands at 82 percent.

All the 801 new cases are local transmissions.

A total of 9 847 people received the first dose yesterday while 17 744 people got the second jab.

“As of June 9, 2021 at 3PM, there were 355 people who were hospitalised of which seven were admitted in intensive care units (ICU) while 201 had mild to moderate symptoms, 30 patients had severe symptoms while 117 were asymptomatic,” read the statement.

