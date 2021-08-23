LATEST: GCC to take legal action over unpaid bills

Patrick Chitumba, Midlands Bureau Chief

GWERU City Council (GCC) is taking legal action in a bid to recover over $900million in unpaid bills by residents, commercial and Government entities.

Three months ago, the debt stood at $760 million but has ballooned to $925million.

At the end of December 2020, the debt stood at $296 million.

GCC public relations officer Ms Vimbai Chingwaramusee confirmed the development.

Ms Chingwaramusee said as of July 31, they were owed $280million.

Council, Ms Chingwaramusee said council is taking legal to recover money it is owed.

She said if the money was paid in full, the local authority was going to meet its obligations n terms of service delivery and paying creditors.

“We continue issuing final demand letters and for those who do not respond, we take the legal route culminating in the issuance of summons,” said Ms Chingwaramusee.

Gweru mayor Josiah Makombe attributed the ballooning debtors’ figure to reluctance by ratepayers to honour their obligations.

“The budget has been underperforming due to low appetite by residents and other stakeholders to pay their bills,” he said.

Cllr Makombe said due to non-payment of bills, the city council was now struggling to clear its debt to service providers, particularly its three major creditors, Zimra, ZETDC and LAPF.

“Residents might be interested to know that on the 17th of May 2021, ZETDC switched us off at our water treatment plants over the debt and only restored supplies after we had committed ourselves to a monthly payment plan of $13million,” he said.

In June, Cllr Makombe said Zimra garnished the council`s accounts over a $44million debt and the local authority paid $14, 2 million for the tax collector to lift the garnish order.