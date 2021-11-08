LATEST: Gems target podium finish in Africa Netball Championships (pic Fellistus Kwangwa)

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwe senior netball team has set its sights on a podium finish in the Africa Netball Championships, which start in Windhoek, Namibia, on Tuesday.

The Gems open their account in the 10-nation competition against powerhouse South Africa.

Other countries in the championships are Malawi, Uganda, Zambia, Botswana, Namibia, Kenya, Tanzania and Ghana.

Gems coach Lloyd Makunde declared that the girls were ready for the tough battle against South Africa.

“We knew that we will be playing against South Africa, so yes we’re prepared to play them. We obviously play differently against each opponent because teams don’t play the same type of netball. We came here to play and win, so our target remains a podium finish,” Makunde said.

The Gems won bronze at the Debmarine Pent Series, a competition that was used to prepare for the Africa Netball Championships.

Zimbabwe will bank on the experience of captain Felistus Kwangwa, who plays for Surrey Storm in the United Kingdom, mid-court players, Patricia Mauladi and vice-captain Claris Kwaramba together with shooters Ursula Ndlovu and Sharon Bwanali, who shown for the Gems in the 2019 Netball World Cup in England. – @ZililoR