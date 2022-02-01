LATEST: Gospel musician Collen Moyo scoops award in foreign land

Mthabisi Tshuma

FOUR years ago, gospel musician Collen Marshal Moyo made headlines after he shone through his performance at an arts festival in Egypt where disabled gospel artistes from 32 countries performed. He has done it again by bagging an award in a foreign country.

For many artistes living with disabilities, it is a challenge to make a breakthrough in the music industry, but for Moyo, things are slowly changing face.

Moyo scooped the Sayed Mekawi Award for Awladna Creative Work of Singing and through such recognition, he feels his career is tipped for more success.

Commenting on the trip to Egypt, Moyo said it was life-changing and very educative.

“I spent 10 days there and was doing performances on a daily basis in different places. I also managed to visit Galala City, a new town being built 700 metres above the Red sea. We also performed there for students at the university.

“The festival was for people living with disabilities from countries worldwide and it was the fifth of that kind. I started performing there in 2018.”

Sharing his plans for the year, the artiste said: “My plan is to try by all means to register my Trust called Mina Nawe Siyafana (MNS) which is for people living with disabilities.”

Moyo said the Trust will be focused on arts projects which seek to introduce more people living with disabilities to the creative sector. – @mthabisi_mthire