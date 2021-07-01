LATEST: Govt appoints new IDCZ board chairman

Business Reporter

GOVERNMENT has appointed Mr Winston Makamure as the new board chairman for the Industrial Development Corporation of Zimbabwe (IDCZ).

He takes over from seasoned industrialist, Mr Charles Msipa. The IDCZ is a strategic state entity whose role in the economy is to add value through industrial processes and capital formation (foreign direct investment) to create wealth, employment and industrial development in Zimbabwe.

Industry and Commerce Minister, Dr Sekai Nzenza, announced the latest appointment in a statement on Wednesday.

She said Mr Makamure brings a wealth of experience to the IDCZ following several years of experience in the corporate sector and governance in state enterprises.

His appointment is expected to “add value to the company” as it forges ahead to consolidate and re-position itself towards the achievement of the Ministry’s objectives as stipulated in the National Development Strategy and ultimately Vision 2030, said Dr Nzenza.

“The Minister of Industry and Commerce Honourable Minister, Dr Sekai Nzenza, Deputy Minister Honourable Raj Modi and the Secretary, Dr Mavis Sibanda are pleased to welcome Mr Winston Makamure to the position of chairman of the Industrial Development Corporation of Zimbabwe (IDCZ),” reads the statement.

“The Ministry of Industry and Commerce extends its profound gratitude to the outgoing chairman, Mr Charles Msipa for the strategic leadership proffered to IDCZ and its subsidiaries during his tenure.

“We look forward to continuing work with him in his capacity as the chairman of the National Competitiveness Commission driving industrial and commercial competitiveness and Government’s Ease of Doing Business Agenda.”