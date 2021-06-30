LATEST: Govt extends expressions of interest for Zisco

Oliver Kazunga, Senior Business Reporter

GOVERNMENT has extended expressions of interest on investors willing to invest in the Zimbabwe Iron and Steel Company (Zisco) due to the Covid-19 disruptions.

The State-owned steel manufacturing firm ceased operations in 2008.

Speaking on ZBCtv current affairs programme, “Face the Nation,” on Tuesday evening, Industry and Commerce Minister, Dr Sekai Nzenza, said: “We currently have expressions of interest out there, we have extended the expressions of interest for investors into Zisco.”

“We had to extend the expressions of interest because they were some investors who wanted to come into Zimbabwe and actually visit Zisco.”

"They wanted to come in January, they wanted to come in February due to lockdown they were not able to come."