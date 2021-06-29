LATEST: Grief-stricken woman hangs self after son drowns

Breaking News
29 Jun, 2021
The Chronicle

Lingani Nyika, Chronicle Reporter 

A 73-YEAR-OLD Binga woman who could not come to terms with losing her son who drowned in the Zambezi River, allegedly committed suicide by hanging.

Makomwe Muchimba of Sinampande village allegedly hanged herself in a makeshift bathroom hut on Saturday evening soon after receiving news that her epileptic son had drowned.

The 42-year-old son whose full details were not given, had gone fishing when disaster struck.

Police confirmed the death of the woman and her son.

Matabeleland North police spokesperson Inspector Glory Banda said a neighbour who heard about Muchimba’ s son’s death proceeded to the family to pass his condolences when he found the now deceased’s visually impaired husband Mr Mpolokoso Muchimba alone at home.

“Mr Patrick Ncube only found Mr Mpolokoso Muchimba (76) who is blind and is Muchimba’s husband. At around 8PM, villagers searched for the woman and at around 9PM, her body was found hanging from a beam in a bathroom hut about 60 meters from the homestead,” said Insp Banda.

He encouraged members of the public to monitor people with chronic diseases or those under great stress to avoid tragedies. – @NyikaLingani

 

