LATEST: Gvt seized with Mandigora’s national hero status request

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Government is seized with Zifa’s request to confer former Dynamos and national team defender David Yogi Mandigora with a national hero status.

Mandigora died on Saturday from a peripheral vein disease, which is a blood circulation disorder at the age of 64 and was buried at Glen Forest Cemetery in Harare on Tuesday.

National hero status can be conferred Posthumously.

Zifa last week wrote a letter to the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) requesting that the 1980 Soccer Star of the Year be conferred with the national hero status, arguing that he had a huge impact on

the face of local football from the colonial days when the sport was used to challenge colonial rule. He was also a successful coach with The Glamour boys leading them to league title glory in 2007 and the (Caf) Champions League semi-finals in 2008.

“David served the sporting fraternity and the nation at large with distinction and it is our humble request that he be bestowed with the greatest honour of being declared a national hero,” argued Zifa.

An official from the Ministry of Youth, Sport, Art and Recreation Ignatious Kuwadzana Vambe told Chronicle Sport that the request has since been taken up with ‘our principals’ and they should be coming

back with a feedback soon.

“l can confirm we received a request, the issue has been taken up with our principals and we should be able to get feedback soon,” said Vambe.

He said ‘a lot of issues have to be taken into consideration before coming up with a final decision’.

No sportsperson has been conferred with a national hero status in Zimbabwe.

In 2012 Zanu PF and MDC leadership from Matabeleland requested that the late Highlanders and national team legend Adam Ndlovu be declared a national hero but the request was turned down by then party secretary for administration Didymus Mutasa who said such statuses were not for sportspersons but those who participated in the liberation struggle.

This was despite the fact that political heavyweights like Obert Mpofu, Angeline Masuku, Thokozani Khuphe and the late Sikhanyiso Ndlovu had publicly and through official structures, called for Adam, who died in a tragic car accident, to be declared a national hero.