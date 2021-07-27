LATEST: Honda Fit stolen as driver sleeps

Breaking News
Zimra busts fuel transit fraud scam

The Chronicle

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Online Reporter

POLICE are investigating a case of robbery where a vehicle was stolen from Esigodini.

Police confirmed the incident which occurred in Habane Township on Thursday last week.

“Police in Esigodini are investigating circumstances surrounding a case of theft of a motor vehicle which occurred at number 26 Habane Township.

“On 22 July the victim discovered that his White Honda Fit motor vehicle had been stolen after he parked it at the yard the previous night.,” said the police.

Police are also investigating another case of theft of a motor vehicle where a Toyota Corolla Bubble vehicle was stolen after the victim parked it at the yard on Saturday at Flat 208/210 Second Street Avondale, Harare.

In another incident a blue Honda Fit vehicle and US$1 500 which was in the vehicle, were stolen after the complainant parked the vehicle at a service station near Glenview 8 Complex. Police have appealed to members of the public with information that could assist in the investigations to contact any nearest Police Station.

@DubeMatutu

