LATEST: Invictus Energy starts recruiting staff

Oliver Kazunga, Senior Business Reporter

INVICTUS Energy, which is developing the Cabora Bassa oil and gas project in Muzarabani, has embarked on a recruitment drive targeting to employ 100 locals ahead of the firmâ€™s seismic acquisition campaign.

The seismic acquisition is a process of gathering subsurface vibrations during oil and gas development and used to determine location with higher chances of success for discovery of minerals.

The Australia Stock Exchange-listed company said in a latest update that Polaris Natural Resources, a Canadian firm that was recently awarded the tender for the seismic campaign and is now mobilising staff from Canada for the project in Zimbabwe.

“The company has commenced assisting Polaris with the recruitment of up to 100 local employees who will be involved in the seismic campaign, the vast majority of which are expected to come from within the local communities.

“The camp construction will commence prior to the end of June and is expected to be completed in early July,” said Invictus.