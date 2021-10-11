LATEST: Ishmael Wadi courts SA Premiership interest

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWEAN winger Ishmael Wadi continued with his fine form by scoring his fifth goal in six GladAfrica Championship matches to inspire JDR Stars to a 2-0 win over TS Sporting on Saturday.

The fringe national team striker’s form has reportedly ignited interest from top DStv Premiership clubs, which are said to be monitoring his performance.

According to South African football magazine, KickOff, Johannesburg-based clubs are following the progress of the 28-year-old front man, who joined JDR Stars at the beginning of the season on a two-year deal from Caps United.

Reports indicate that should Wadi continue with his goal scoring prowess; he might make a move to the PSL in January.

“There are clubs already monitoring his situation after getting wind of what he is doing in the First Division as is normally the case with goal scorers. The big teams in Johannesburg are following what he is doing with interest and if he continues with that scoring streak, then it will not be a surprise if they make their interest official,” a source told KickOff.

Wadi opened his JDR Stars goal account when they beat Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) 2-0, and was on target in the 2-1 derby win against Pretoria Callies.

He then grabbed a brace in the 3-2 win over Polokwane City.

After seven matches, JDR Stars are fourth on the league table, trailing leaders Hungry Lions by a point. – @ZililoR