10 Nov, 2021 - 15:11 0 Views
0 Comments
LATEST: Jah Master to perform in Bulawayo Jah Master

The Chronicle

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

With the festive season slowly kicking in, music shows are piling up and Zimdancehall artistes are treating Bulawayo music lovers to live shows.

Following in the footsteps of Jah Signal, the latest artiste from Harare billed to perform in Bulawayo is Hello Mwari hit-maker Jah Master (real name Rodney Mashandure).

Zimdancehall fans surely have a weekend to look to as Jah Signal will perform on Friday while Jah Master will perform on the following day at Palace Hotel.

During the Jah Master show, students will get preferential treatment as those who will produce school IDs will get the ticket at a discount. – @eMKlass_49

