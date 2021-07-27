Breaking News
Zimra busts fuel transit fraud scam

Zimra busts fuel transit fraud scam

Get breaking news alerts.
Don't miss a thing.
Subscribe

LATEST: Johanne Masowe Church leader arrested for violating covid-19 regulations

27 Jul, 2021 - 13:07 0 Views
0 Comments
LATEST: Johanne Masowe Church leader arrested for violating covid-19 regulations

The Chronicle

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Online Reporter

TWO Johanne Masowe Church leaders have been arrested for holding a church service in violation of the Covid-19 regulations.

Police confirmed the arrest which occurred on Friday last week.

“On 23/07/21 Police in Chitungwiza arrested Clyton Makavi (35) and Tendai Zhakata (30) for leading a Johanne Masowe church service at an open space in Zengeza 5 Extension, Chitungwiza with approximately 23 members comprising men and women.

“The ZRP warns the public against breaching Covid-19 regulations by holding church services,” said the police.

Government has banned gatherings including churches as part of efforts to curb the spread of Covid-19. Some members of the apostolic sect continue to conduct services in violation of Covid-19 regulations.

@DubeMatutu

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting