LATEST: JSC invites members of the public to nominate persons for High Court judges

Mashudu Netsianda, Senior Court Reporter

THE Judiciary Service Commission (JSC) is inviting members of the public to nominate suitably qualified persons to be appointed High Court judges.

In a statement yesterday, JSC said it was inviting members of the public to nominate suitably qualified persons to fill the nine positions at the High Court in terms of section180 (4) of the Constitution.

The positions fell vacant following the recent elevation of the immediate past Judge President of the High Court Justice George Chiweshe and Justices Alfas Chitakunye, Samuel Kudya, Felistus Chatukuta, Joseph Musakwa and Hlekani Mwayera to the Supreme Court.

The six judges were elevated from the High Court following the appointment of Justices Paddington Garwe, Rita Makarau, Anne-Mary Gowora, Ben Hlatshwayo and Bharat Patel as judges of the Constitutional Court bench.

In terms of section 179 of the Constitution, a person qualified for appointment as a judge of the High Court if he or she is a Zimbabwean, is at least 40 years old and has been a judge of a court with unlimited jurisdiction in civil or criminal matters in a country in which the common law in Roman-Dutch or English, and English is an officially recognised language.

The nominated candidate should be a Zimbabwean citizen who is a qualified lawyer with at least seven years’ experience in the industry.

“To be appointed as a judge of the High Court, a person must be a fit and proper person to hold office as a judge. Members of the public intending to nominate candidates can obtain nomination forms from the office of the JSC Secretary, House No. 161, corner Josiah Chinamano Avenue/7th Street, Harare or the office of provincial magistrates in charge of the provinces,” read the statement.

The forms can also be downloaded from the JSC website www.jsc.org.zw <http://www.jsc.org.zw>.

“All completed nomination forms, with the nominees’ curriculum vitae attached, must be submitted to the office of the JSC Secretary or provincial magistrates in charge of provinces by no later than close of business on 2 July 2021,” adds the statement. – @mashnets