LATEST: Kariba Dam levels continue to rise

Business Reporter

WATER levels at Kariba Dam have continued to increase, rising by 1,94 metres to 482,82m, further consolidating Zimbabwe’s potential to generate more electricity at Kariba Power Station, the country biggest hydro-power plant.

In a latest update released by the Zambezi River Authority, water levels at Kariba have continued to rise reaching a peak of 482,83m on the 4th of June before dropping to 482,82m three days later, giving a net rise of 1,94m since the last update March 3 2021.

“This has placed the lake level at 7,32 meters above the Minimum Operating Level (MOL) of 475,50m. The latest record translates to 34,53 Billion Cubic Meters (BCM) or 53,28 percent of usable or live storage.

“Last year on the same date, the lake level was lower at 481,06m with 25.77BCM or 39.77 percent of usable storage,” said the authority.

“Water Allocation for Power Generation at Kariba Dam the authority has maintained the 30 BCM water allocation level for power generation operations at Kariba for the year 2021.”