LATEST: Khama Billiat takes over Warriors’ captaincy

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

Warriors’ talisman and attacking midfielder Khama Billiat will wear the captain’s armband in the absence of injured skipper Knowledge Musona when the Warriors collide against South Africa in a World Cup qualifier at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on Thursday.

He will also perform the same duty in the last of the qualifiers against Ethiopia at the National Sports Stadium on Sunday.

“Khama will be the stand-in captain,” said interim coach Norman Mapeza from the team’s base in South Africa.

Billiat, like other South African-based stars, will be a familiar face to the home side.

They know fully well what to expect and with the hosts eyeing a win ahead of their blockbuster last encounter with Ghana, Billiat needs to rally his teammates to rise to the occasion and delay Bafana Bafana’s celebrations.

South Africa can qualify for the final round of qualifiers as group winners if they overcome Zimbabwe and Ghana loses or draws against Ethiopia in the other group match set for Orlando Stadium in Soweto.