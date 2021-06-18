LATEST: Lady Stanley burial for Striker

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

THE late boxing trainer Philip Striker Ndlovu will be buried at Lady Stanley Cemetery on Sunday.

Ndlovu succumbed to prostate cancer at his Ejingeni Flat in Makokoba suburb yesterday morning at the age of 66.

Bulawayo City Council (BCC) bestowed honour to the late veteran boxing trainer, agreeing to calls for a civic burial for the legendary coach.

“Philip Striker’s burial is set for Lady Stanley Cemetery on Sunday (10am). Couuncil has acceded to recommendations from boxing, family and media request for that honour to a great sports personality who put Bulawayo on the map,” said Lovemore Dube, the Sports Journalists Association Southern Region (SpojaSR) chairman.

Other sporting personalities that lie buried at the civic shrine include former footballers Willard Mashinkila Khumalo, Adam Ndlovu, Barry Daka, Mephias Webb and Richard Choruma, ex-rugby player Lameck Kasuka as well as former national team netballer Chipo Soko-Tshabalala.

For someone to be buried at Lady Stanley Cemetery, that person must have made an outstanding contribution to the well-being of the community in one or more of the fields of social activities, civic matters, education, religious leadership, business leadership, sport, charity, journalism, philanthropy, trade unionism and invention which benefited the community as a whole and any other outstanding contribution as may be deemed appropriate from time to time.

In his prime, Ndlovu tapped and trained a number of boxers from Bulawayo, who include former World Boxing Association Pan African heavyweight champion Thamsanqa Dube and ex-World Boxing Federation Africa heavyweight title holder Elvis ‘Bulawayo Bomber’ Moyo.

Moyo is now based in South Africa where he also dabbles in American mixed martial arts Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

Ndlovu was an influential figure in Zimbabwean boxing circles in the past 30 years who helped churn out top boxers from Tshaka Youth Centre such as former champions Jabulani Gombiro, Nokuthula Tshabangu, Ambrose Mlilo, Sipho Moyo, Fredrick Chisoro and Modercai Donga.

The soft-spoken trainer was a popular figure in Makokoba and commanded respect for his voluntary work, not only as a boxing coach, but also as an active member of the community.

He would always be at Tshaka Youth Centre between 5.30AM and 8AM every day to train the early birds before returning for evening sessions from 4PM to 7PM. He had also introduced lunchtime training sessions from midday up to 2PM.

All he lived for was boxing, a sport he loved till his death.

At the time of his death, he had missed at least 10 dialysis sessions because he had failed to raise US$1 000 for a permanent catheter. A few friends and boxers he trained had raised about half of the required amount.

Mourners are gathered at 42051/5 Ejingeni Flats in Makokoba. – @ZililoR