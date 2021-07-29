LATEST: Lafarge introduces two new products

Oliver Kazunga, Senior Business Reporter

LAFARGE Cement Zimbabwe has introduced two new products in the market as it continues to embrace innovation on its operation through the Dry Mortars (DMO) project.

In April, the manufacturing company launched its US$2,8 million DMO project, which is expected to improve the company’s production of dry mortar products from 7 000 tonnes to 100 000 tonnes per month.

In a trading update for the period January to May 2021, Lafarge said it has launched Zimbabwe’s first waterproof cement as part of ensuing product innovation and expansion drive.

“The company continues to innovate in products and services with an objective to offer continuous improvement in convenience and customer satisfaction through a rich product mix,” it said.

“In the period under review, the company launched the country’s first waterproof cement under the label WaterShield as part of its progressive product innovation and expansion objective.”

The product, which is made with hydro-defense technology, is manufactured from the new DMO line and is the first of a series of new products set to be delivered from the added capacity in the DMO business.

“Beyond the period under review, the company has since launched yet another innovative offering, a high-end dry mortars range of products under the name Tector, which consists of plastering mortar (TectorPlast) and Tile Adhesives (TectorCeram) designed to give superior finish to construction works,” said Lafarge.

“Innovation remains a key focus, leveraging on the increased manufacturing capacity recently installed in the DMO business,” it said. – @okazunga