LATEST: Leaders jet in for Mugabe State Funeral

THREE heads of state and six former presidents are expected in Harare today as the world mourns Zimbabwe’s first Prime Minister and later President Robert Mugabe.

Thousands of people are expected to fill up Rufaro Stadium again today, as ordinary Zimbabweans continue to be accorded a chance to say farewell to their late president. Yesterday’s event at Rufaro was oversubscribed and officials expect another bumper turn out today.

As thousands gather at Rufaro, the road carpet will be rolled at the RG Mugabe International Airport, for the anticipated arrivals of Ghanaian President Nana Akufo Addo, Saharawi leader Brahim Ghali and Namibia’s Hage Geingob.

Equatorial Guinea President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, Democratic Republic of Congo’s Félix Tshisekedi, Malawian President Arthur Peter Mutharika, Angola’s João Lourenço, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, President Filipe Nyusi of Mozambique, President Edgar Lungu of Zambia and Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta are expected tomorrow.

A State Funeral Service is set for the National Sports Stadium tomorrow.-ZTN