Covid-19: HEXCO examinations suspended

26 Jul, 2021 - 16:07 0 Views
LATEST: Machete armed murder suspect arrested after trying to hack police

The Chronicle

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

A man from Kwekwe has been arrested for a murder that he committed last year in the Midlands province.

The man, who was resisting arrest with the of an accomplice, was apprehended after they tried to hack the police with machetes.

Police said Crucial Sibanda and Terrence Sibanda resisted arrest when police approached them last Tuesday.

“Detectives in Kwekwe arrested Crucial Sibanda (28) for murder which occurred last year in Kwekwe.

“The suspect and Terrence Sibanda (28) were also arrested for resisting arrest after they charged towards the detectives, each armed with a machete. Investigations are underway,” said police.

@bonganinkunzi

