LATEST: Madinda out of ICU

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWEAN football legend Madinda Ndlovu is now out of the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) where he has been at a Botswana private hospital after collapsing while conducting a training session on Saturday.

The legendary former Highlanders winger and coach is also now able to recognise people and speak, albeit slowly, as doctors continue monitoring his amazing recovery.

The Gaborone United coach is now set to undergo speech therapy and rehabilitation.

More to follow…