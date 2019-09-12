Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS: Mapeza quits as FC Platinum coach

BREAKING NEWS: Mapeza quits as FC Platinum coach

Get breaking news alerts.
Don't miss a thing.
Subscribe

LATEST: Madinda out of ICU

12 Sep, 2019 - 10:09 0 Views
0 Comments
LATEST: Madinda out of ICU Madinda Ndlovu

The Chronicle

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWEAN football legend Madinda Ndlovu is now out of the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) where he has been at a Botswana private hospital after collapsing while conducting a training session on Saturday.

The legendary former Highlanders winger and coach is also now able to recognise people and speak, albeit slowly, as doctors continue monitoring his amazing recovery.

The Gaborone United coach is now set to undergo speech therapy and rehabilitation.

More to follow…

Share This:

More Stories:

Donate To Cyclone Idai Relief
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Donate To Cyclone Idai Relief
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting