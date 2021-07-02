LATEST: Man appears in court for violating protection order

Boitumelo Makhurane, Court Reporter

A MAN from Bulawayo has appeared in court for allegedly violating a court order which prohibited him from insulting or threatening his ex-wife.

Shadreck Moyo (25) of Mzilikazi suburb allegedly insulted and threatened to stab Ms Thandiwe Ncube (22) of Nguboyenja suburb if he ever saw her with other men.

Moyo was yesterday charged with contempt of court after he violated a protection order issued against him, barring him from assaulting his ex-girlfriend.

Bulawayo magistrate Ms Linear Khumalo remanded Moyo out of custody to July 13 on $3 000 bail.

The court heard that in February this year, Moyo was issued with a protection order which barred him from insulting or threatening his ex-girlfriend.

Prosecutor Mr Denmark Chihombe told the court that on June 6, this year, Moyo went to Nguboyenja where Ncube resides threatening to beat her.

“Moyo, was alleged to have threatened to beat his ex-girlfriend Thandiwe Ncube in violation of a Magistrates Court order directing him not to verbally, emotionally or physically abuse her. He threatened to stab her with a knife if he sees her with other men,” he said.

The magistrate ordered Moyo not to interfere with Ncube and also to reside at the address presented to the police.

The matter was reported to the police leading to Moyo’s arrest.