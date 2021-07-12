LATEST: Man arrested for stealing a car at a funeral

Tinotendashe Ndlovu, Midlands Reporter

A 22-year-old man from Gokwe has been arrested for allegedly stealing a motor vehicle at a funeral wake.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the incident which happened last week Thursday in Gokwe’s Mapfungautsi suburb.

“Police in Gokwe have arrested Tashinga Courage Mutengarenga for stealing a motor vehicle at a funeral wake in Mapfungautsi suburb at Gokwe Centre. The incident occurred on July 8, at about 1600 hours,” he said.

Insp Mahoko said Desire Pendekwa (33) of Njelele suburb in Gokwe Centre went to Mapfungautsi suburb to attend a funeral wake and parked his vehicle (Honda CRV) outside the yard where he removed the key from the ignition but left the doors unlocked.

He said Pendekwa returned to where he had parked his motor vehicle and could not locate it.

“The complainant reported the matter to the police. On realising that he was being followed by the police, Tashinga Courage Mutengarenga started speeding and failed to negotiate a curve and plunged into a culvert. He was subsequently arrested and the vehicle was recovered. Upon interviewing the suspect, it was established that he was also attending the same funeral together with Pendekwa,” said Insp Mahoko.

In an unrelated incident, a 28-year-old man lost his vehicle to two men he had offered transport from Gweru to Shurugwi.

“The incident occurred on Friday where complainant Tatenda Tamuka Gumbo of Highlands, Zvishavane was driving from Gweru to Zvishavane. Gumbo picked the two suspects along Gweru – Shurugwi road at Gweru General Hospital who claimed to be going to Shurugwi,” said Insp Mahoko.

He said one of the suspects allegedly asked to be dropped off just after Guinea Fowl High School and the driver stopped the vehicle.

“The other suspect produced a knife and placed it on Gumbo’s throat and ordered him to surrender all his belongings before they dragged him to the back seat,” Insp Mahoko said.

He said the other suspect allegedly drove the vehicle towards Gweru and turned before Flamingo tollgate before dumping Gumbo.

The suspects allegedly took the complainant’s cash and an Itel cell phone and drove off.

Insp Mahoko said the matter was reported to the police who attended the scene adding that investigations are in progress.