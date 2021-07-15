LATEST: Man loses vehicle to robbers

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Online Reporter

TWO daring robbers stole a Honda Fit vehicle in Gweru from a man who had offered them a lift and went on to use the car as a pirate taxi and robbed three commuters.

According to the police the two suspects stole the vehicle on Monday and went on to use the vehicle as a pirate taxi on the following and robbed three commuters of their valuables in Gweru.

“On 12 July a Kadoma man lost a Honda Fit vehicle to robbers after he offered a lift to two male adults in Gweru who claimed to be going to Kwekwe. Along the way the two suspects attacked the complainant and dumped him, before driving away with the vehicle.

“On 13 July, the two suspects used the stolen vehicle as a pirate taxi and robbed three unsuspecting commuters of their valuables in Gweru.

Police have since recovered the vehicle and investigations are in progress,” said the police.

The police have warned members of the public against boarding mushikashika or using their vehicles as pirate taxis as they risk falling prey to robbers.

Government has insisted that commuter omnibus operators in have to operate under the Zimbabwe United Passenger Company (Zupco) ambit.

This has seen an increase in pirate kombis and taxis popularly known as mushikashika. Private car owners are also taking advantage of limited transport to make extra cash. – @DubeMatutu