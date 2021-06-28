LATEST: Man lures 10-year old girl with sweet reeds and rapes her

Boitumelo Makhurane, Chronicle Reporter

A 57-YEAR-OLD man from Tsholotsho has been arrested for raping a 10-year girl.

Samuel Ncube appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Mrs Jessy Kufa facing charges of rape.

He was remanded in custody to tomorrow.

Prosecuting, Mrs Conciliar Ncube said at a date unknown by the prosecutor, Ncube found the 10-year-old girl, who cannot be named for ethical reasons, playing alone and asked her to accompany him to the fields.

“The accused found the complaint playing alone and he asked her to accompany him to the fields to collect some sweet reeds. When they arrived at the fields, the accused pushed the complainant down and removed her panties and raped her,’’ said Mrs Ncube.

She said Ncube gave the complainant some sweet reeds and instructed her not to reveal the matter to anyone.

When the complainant arrived at home, she narrated her ordeal to her cousin and they informed the complainant’s mother.

The victim was taken to Sodaka Clinic where she was treated and referred to Tsholotsho District Hospital for further medical examination.

The matter was reported to the police, leading to Ncube’s arrest. – @Boity104