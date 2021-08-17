LATEST: Massive player exodus looms at Bosso as Ariel Sibanda leaves

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

A massive player exodus looms at Highlanders following skipper Ariel Sibanda’s shock decision to announce his departure from the club he had served for 13 years.

Sibanda announced his decision via his Facebook page Tuesday morning as it emerged that Fifa statutes actually allows a player to terminate his contract on just cause if a club goes for more than two months without meeting its salary obligations to the player.

“I feel very sad now as i have to leave the club that i love,i would have loved to say goodbye to a fully packed BF but um grateful to everyone who loved and supported me during my 13years with the club.i wish the team a very good season when the league resumes,” wrote the Reigning Goalkeeper of the Year who made his debut for Amahlolanyama in 2009.

Chronicle Sport has it on good authority that a number of senior players are contemplating on following their captain as they take advantage of Article 14 of the Fifa Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players, February 2021 version.

Reads the Article;

“A contract may be terminated by either party without consequences of any kind ( either payment of compensation or imposition of sporting sanctions) where there is just cause,”

Just cause, according to Article 14bis, part (1) comes when a club unlawfully fails to pay a player at least two months salaries on their due dates.

“The player will be deemed to have a just cause to terminate his contract, provided he has put the debtor club in default in writing and has granted a deadline of at least 15 days for the debtor club to fully comply with its financial obligation(s). Alternative provisions in contracts existing at the time of this provision coming into force may be considered,” reads the Fifa statute.

Highlanders spokesperson Ronald Moyo when quizzed on the issue regards player salaries, said the club was still seized with the matter.

“We are still actively mobilizing resources so that we can clear the issues as quickly as possible,” said Moyo.