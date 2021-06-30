LATEST: Mattock-wielding man in court for murder

Boitumelo Makhurane, Court Reporter

A 29-YEAR-OLD man from Bulawayo allegedly killed a drunken man who stormed into his workplace and caused a fracas.

Important Mudimba of Douglasdale yesterday appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Ms Rachel Mukanga facing a murder charge in connection with the death of Mbongeni Ndlovu.

He was remanded in custody to 12 July and advised to apply to the High Court for bail.

Prosecuting Ms Ashley Dube said that on June 27 Ndlovu went to Acacia Abattoir in Bulawayo drunk and it is alleged he shouted at workers and assaulted them.

The court heard that during the scuffle, Mudimba allegedly struck Ndlovu with a mattock on the chest and forehead and he died on the spot.

“Ndlovu arrived at Acacia Abattoir drunk and stormed into the kitchen where he found workers seated. He started shouting before assaulting them and this angered the accused who picked a mattock and struck him on the chest and forehead and he collapsed and died,’’ she said.

Witnesses reported the matter to the police at Hillside Police Station leading to Mudimba’s arrest.

In his warned and cautioned statement, Mudimba admitted the charge.

“I struck the now deceased with a mattock on his chest and head once at Acacia Abattoir,” he said. – @Boity104