LATEST: Midlands province targets double GDP growth

Patrick Chitumba, Midlands Bureau Chief

THE Midlands province is targeting to double its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) from the estimated US$1,9 billion by leveraging on the vast natural resources and rolling our different economic projects.

In line with the devolution agenda, the province has already positioned itself as Zimbabwe’s resource centre, being home to giant mining and processing projects involving platinum, steel, gold, chrome and diamonds.

To realise high growth targets, Midlands Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Larry Mavima, says generating adequate power is crucial.

“Midlands province has an ambitious plan to double its Gross Domestic Product, which is currently estimated at US$1.948 billion at 2018 levels,” he said.

“Adequate electricity is central to powering the province and ensuring that industries such as Sable Chemicals and Ziscosteel are resuscitated.”

The minister’s sentiments are captured in the province’s development newsletter for the month of July. Accordingly, Mavima has said the Midlands was also driving at revitalising industrial entities related to agricultural processing including cotton and dairy farming.