LATEST: Minister Masuka expresses concern over delays in Zhovhe project

Thupeyo Muleya in Beitbridge

THE Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Resettlement, Dr Anxious Masuka, has expressed concern over delays in implementation of the US$35 million Zhovhe project that is set to turn Beitbridge into a greenbelt and address the border town’s perennial water woes.

He made the remarks after getting updates from the contractor on the ground during a tour today. Dr Masuka said the project has been on the cards for the past 25 years without meaningful progress on the ground.

He said the New Dispensation led by President Mnangagwa has secured a US$20 million loan from Kuwait and contributed US$15 million from the Treasury towards the project.

“I am not happy on the progress here. It’s taking longer than necessary. To that end I’ve instructed the technical team to complete all the preliminary works in the next six weeks so that civil works may begin,” said Dr Masuka.

He said the project will have a 2500 hectares irrigation project and a 63 km water canal to supply Beitbridge Town with water.

The Government expects the irrigation project to be fully operational by the end of next year. On its course to Beitbridge, Dr Masuka said the water canal will supply commercial farmers in Ward 14 and 6 with irrigation water and adjacent villages.

“As the New Dispensation out focus is building the economy through increased production in the agriculture sector,” he said.

“Therefore, we need to fully utilise all the water bodies to boost farming activities.”

Constructed in 1995, Zhovhe Dam is one of the 10 biggest water bodies in the country. The irrigation and water canal project was planned in 1998 but nothing much has been done on the ground. At the moment the dam is being used by fish cooperatives, the Toppick high integrated farm and a few villagers from wards 14, 7 and 11. – @tupeyo