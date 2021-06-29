LATEST: Ministry of Labour warns against bogus organisations

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Online Reporter

THE Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare has warned Ex-Wenela mine workers of bogus organisations misrepresenting themselves as Government officials or agencies and demanding payment for registration of Ex-Wenela mine workers.

In a statement the Ministry informed the public that it had not engaged any individuals or agencies. Government is conducting registration and testing of Ex-Wenela mine workers free of charge.

“The Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare wishes to advise the general public and Ex-Wenela mine workers in particular that there are individuals and organisations misrepresenting themselves as Government officials or agencies for the registration of Ex-Wenela mine workers. The individuals are demanding payment for the registration of Ex-Wenela workers.

“The Ministry would like to inform members of the public that it has not engaged any individuals or agencies for registration and testing of Ex-Wenela workers. For avoidance of doubt the registration and testing of Ex-Wenela workers is being undertaken free of charge by Government and NSSA. The officials will have positive identification at venues of dates to be announced through the media,” reads the statement.

The Ministry further stated that the mobile registration and testing of Ex-Wenela mine workers is being undertaken in phases in all 10 provinces of the country. The public is advised that the dates and venues will be officially announced through various media platforms.

Members of the public are advised to report such bogus and criminal elements at the nearest police station.