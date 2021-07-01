LATEST: Ministry warns public of fake news on social media

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Online Repoter

THE Ministry of Finance and Economic Development has warned members of the public against false and malicious messages circulating on social media inviting entrepreneurs to submit applications for financial aid as part of the economic recovery programme in the wake of Covid-19.

In a statement the Ministry said the messages allege that the Department of Local Economic Development has partnered with the International Economic Development Council and Africa Investment Forum to provide financial grants for citizen owned businesses.

“The Ministry of Finance and Economic Development has noted with grave concern, some messages which are circulating on social media inviting entrepreneurs to submit applications for financial aid as part of the economic recovery programme in the wake of Covid-19.

Further the messages cite a non-existent Economic Empowerment Act No.9 of 2020 and S136 of 2019, which talks about Financial Services Authority (Regulatory Sandbox Exemption). The address used on the adverts suggests a connection with the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development.

“The public is advised that the Ministry doesn’t have a Department of Local Economic Development and the cited individuals are not Ministry officials. The messages are hereby declared false and should be regarded with the contempt deserved,” reads the statement.

In the statement the Ministry further urged the public to ignore any malicious messages and in particular to check the authenticity of any information propagated on social media before sharing personal details in order to avoid loss of private information as well as actual and potential financial loss.

“In order to bring the perpetrators to book appropriate actions to determine the origins of the messages is being pursued through the relevant law enforcement agencies,” reads the statement. – @DubeMatutu