LATEST: Mkoba vendors moved to unserviced space

Midlands Bureau Chief

A HEALTH hazard is looming for over 200 vendors who have been moved to an unserviced space at Mkoba 6 shopping centre by the Gweru City Council (GCC)

The vendors, who deal in second hand clothes and shoes, food items and fresh produce, were on Sunday ordered to move from another unserviced place opposite GCC revenue hall at Mkoba 6 shopping centre.

The vendors, who have no permanent structures, moved with their stands which they use as vending stalls, amid fears that goods and wares would be confiscated by the municipal police.

Vendors, who spoke to the Chronicle, said they had been moved by some unscrupulous council officials, who allegedly wanted to force them to enter into some empty shops/ buildings at the shopping centre and push business for the property owners.

The Chronicle visited the place and witnessed a sorry state of affairs.

The space is not serviced, the vendors are in the open and live on the mercy of weather conditions.

If it’s windy like what it has been in the past three days, they said all they have to do is cover their faces and sometimes scramble to cover their wares so that they are not blown by the wind.

There is no social distancing as there stands are placed one next to the other amid concerns that the site can breed Covid-19 infections.

There are also two toilets – one for the women and the other for the men against the 200 vendors.

In separate interviews- vendors blamed council for failing to avail proper infrastructure for them yet they pay rentals every day to council police.

“When we were allocated stands opposite the council revenue hall, we were made to believe that we were going to see our rentals being channelled to the construction of many ablution blocks. There were promises of better vending stalls. And on Sunday- we were shocked when they chased us to a worse place which doesn’t have anything. A health hazard is looming here because we are very crowded with no proper ablution facilities or anything,” said Ms Cecelia Nyathi.

Another vendor, Mr Tobias Munengwa said they have been chased from a space where there was tarmac to a place where they are sitting in the dust.

He said the vending stalls were less than 20 forcing the rest to put their stands in the dust.

“It’s all dust here. It has been windy the past three days and we are forced to breathe the dust. Our wares are spoiled by the wind,” said Mr Munengwa.

He said they are also forced to mix and mingle with their clients without following Covid-19 rules and regulations because there is no space to spread out.

“We can’t spread out. This is a small space and no one can really try to enforce the Covid-19 rules and regulations. Otherwise this is a super spreader place,” he said.

Another vendor said there are attempts by unscrupulous council employees to force them to go into empty shops/ buildings around Mkoba 6 shopping centre where rents are very high.

“Council charges us about US$40 per month each for the space. There are some shops who are attempting to have us forced to look for spaces and they are charging US$100 per month. We are saying no to such forms of force. We can’t be forced to move into these spaces which are expensive,” he said.

GCC spokesperson Ms Vimbai Chingwaramusee said the vendors knew that the first site they had been allocated was not permanent.

She said the council had renovated the ablution block and some vending stalls to accommodate them.

“As council we tried to make them comfortable and we will continue to do so,” she said.

Last month and during the state of the city address, mayor, Councillor Josiah Makombe said they have successfully upgraded vending facilities in the city through partnerships with CASAS and Bentach Companies.

He said upgrading of vending facilities are ongoing at Kudzanayi long distance bus terminus, Ivene/Lundi rank and Kombayi Wholesale Market.

“The Kudzanayi rank project which has changed the face of the City is now at 95percent complete and the partner is now putting final touches to the ablution facilities. 497 trading bays are now ready for occupation. Upgrading of Ivene/Lundi rank is now at 65percent and 58 bays will be available when the project is complete. This will provide decent trading facilities for the Gweru people,” said Clr Makombe.

He said council also ceased with the upgrading of Kombayi wholesale market where state of the art market stalls and a warehouse are being built for various farm produce.

“A total of 120 trading bays, one restaurant, one big farmer’s warehouse and one public toilet will be available at Kombayi wholesale market. The project is at 66percent and should be complete by August13,” said Clr Makombe.