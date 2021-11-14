LATEST: Nakamba, Lunga out of Warriors match against Ethiopia

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ASTON Villa midfielder Marvelous Nakamba and Divine Lunga of Mamelodi Sundowns have been ruled out of Zimbabwe’s last Group G 2022 Fifa World Cup Qualifier against Ethiopia at the National Sports Stadium today.

Nakamba has a groin problem, while it is unclear what injury Lunga is suffering from, despite the left-back not having featured in their 1-0 loss to South Africa at the FNB Stadium.

Both players sat out the Warriors’ training session at the match venue on Saturday.

Zifa confirmed that Nakamba and Lunga are out of the clash against Ethiopia. While Nakamba and Lunga are out, central defender Alec Mudimu makes a return after being ruled out of the match against Bafana Bafana after accumulating three yellow cards.

“Marvelous Nakamba will miss tomorrow’s match due to injury, so will Divine Lunga. Alec Mudimu is back having been suspended for the Zimbabwe/SA match on 11 November,” posted Zifa on Saturday.

Zimbabwe are searching for their first win in the qualifiers after picking up just one point from a 0-0 draw with South Africa in September. They went in to lose their next four matches.

Follow on Twitter @Mdawini_29