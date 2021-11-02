LATEST: New World Bank country manager starts work

Oliver Kazunga, Senior Business Reporter

WORLD Bank’s new country manager for Zimbabwe, Ms Marjorie Mpundu has commenced work following her recent appointment.

A Zambian national, Ms Mpundu, who replaces Kenyan national, Mrs Mukami Kariuki, holds an LLB from the University of Zambia, an LLM (international business) from the University of Manchester and an LLM (international Law) from Cornell Law School.

She joined the World Bank in 2005 as a legal associate in the legal vice presidency. Prior to her latest appointment, Ms Mpundu has also held various positions in legal capacity covering Europe, Central Asia, Middle East and North Africa, including as decentralised senior counsel in Australia and in Kenya.

Recently, she was the senior strategy and operations officer in the office of the vice president for Eastern and Southern Africa.

In a statement, the World Bank said the new country manager’s top priorities would be to continue developing and implementing the institution’s strategy of engagement in Zimbabwe.

“The World Bank is pleased to announce the commencement of the assignment of Ms Marjorie Mpundu new World Bank country manager for Zimbabwe.

“In her new position, Ms Mpundu’s top priorities will be to continue to develop and implement the bank’s strategy of engagement in Zimbabwe, through technical assistance and trust-funded activities, which includes support for Zimbabwe’s Covid-19 response,” said the multilateral financial institution.

Ms Mpundu would also be responsible for maintaining and enhancing good working relations with the Government and all stakeholders.

“Zimbabwe, like other countries, continues to bear the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic and requires strategic support to save lives, protect livelihoods, enhance economic growth, and improve social sectors,” she was quoted as saying.

“Thus, our work through technical and financial assistance will seek to respond to these diverse challenges while contributing to economic growth and poverty reduction, with emphasis on post-Covid recovery.”

The World Bank is presently administering the Zimbabwe Reconstruction Fund (ZIMREF) that was established in 2014 to strengthen the country’s systems for reconstruction and development.

ZIMREF has multi-sectoral projects that support the business environment, gender, education, public financial management, climate change, State-owned enterprises and poverty monitoring.

The US$150 million World Bank country portfolio also includes the Zimbabwe Idai Recovery Project, the Health Sector Development Project and the Kariba Dam Rehabilitation Project. The portfolio also includes the International Finance Corporation’s advisory programmes, namely the Victoria Falls Tourism Destination Programme, Health Care Quality Assurance Assessment and Zimbabwe Warehouse Receipts Programme. [email protected]