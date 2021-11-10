Breaking News
Zimbabwe - Mozambique hold Joint Permanent ...

Zimbabwe - Mozambique hold Joint Permanent ...

Get breaking news alerts.
Don't miss a thing.
Subscribe

LATEST: No extension for Nama submissions

10 Nov, 2021 - 14:11 0 Views
0 Comments
LATEST: No extension for Nama submissions

The Chronicle

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

THE National Arts Merit Awards (Nama) has reiterated that no late submissions from creatives will be entertained.

This comes in the wake of the organisation extending an invitation to artistes, galleries, stables and all those involved in the arts sector to submit works for consideration.

In a press statement, Nama communication and marketing manager, Rodney Ruwende emphasised the need to prioritise urgency since the 30 November deadline for submissions draws near.

“Thereâ€™ll be no extension to this deadline and works submitted after it has lapsed will not be considered. We would like to remind production houses, studios, stables, galleries, organisations, associations, groups, artists and monitors that they can submit their entries physically at designated submission points or online through the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe website,” said Ruwende.

The theme of the 20th edition to be held in Harare on the 26th of February is “Zimbabwe & Beyond #AmaLevels.” – @eMKlass_49

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting