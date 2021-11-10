LATEST: No extension for Nama submissions

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

THE National Arts Merit Awards (Nama) has reiterated that no late submissions from creatives will be entertained.

This comes in the wake of the organisation extending an invitation to artistes, galleries, stables and all those involved in the arts sector to submit works for consideration.

In a press statement, Nama communication and marketing manager, Rodney Ruwende emphasised the need to prioritise urgency since the 30 November deadline for submissions draws near.

“Thereâ€™ll be no extension to this deadline and works submitted after it has lapsed will not be considered. We would like to remind production houses, studios, stables, galleries, organisations, associations, groups, artists and monitors that they can submit their entries physically at designated submission points or online through the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe website,” said Ruwende.

The theme of the 20th edition to be held in Harare on the 26th of February is “Zimbabwe & Beyond #AmaLevels.” – @eMKlass_49