LATEST: Nust student commits suicide

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

A Nust final year student committed suicide in his rural home of Masvingo, the university’s Students Representative Committee (SRC) has said.

It is still unclear what caused Tanaka Muzondo to kill himself.

“It is with a heavy heart that we notify you of the passing on of one of our own, a fellow NUST student, Tanaka Muzondo, a final year student (Part 4) from the Banking and Investment Management class. We have been informed that he committed suicide at his rural village in Masvingo. May we pray for the Muzondo family, that they may find solace during this time,” said the Nust SRC in a statement on Twitter.

On December 29, 2021, Muzondo posted a poem Because I could not stop for death, written by Emily Dickson, on his Facebook account.

SRC president Tapfuma Muganiwa said the Nust community had been plunged into mourning.

“Our year has commenced on a rather sad note. I am informed of the passing of our fellow student Mr Tanaka Muzondo. He is said to have committed suicide. Tanaka was studying Banking and Investment Management in his fourth and final year. We used to play social soccer matches from part two through to part four with him. We have been left with too many questions.

“May the dear Lord comfort the bereaved families. The loss of our brother in this manner has cut a deep wound to the NUST Community. We are left with much work to do. Go well, Tanaka. I have so many questions,” said Muganiwa.

Last year a Nust final year student reportedly committed suicide by throwing himself into a dam in Mvurwi.

In 2018 a second-year Finance student at the same university was found hanging in his hostel in a suspected case of suicide.