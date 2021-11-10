LATEST: Nust student tops Engineering competition

Yvonne Ncube, Showbiz Reporter

A FIFTH-year student at the National University of Science and Technology (NUST) has emerged victorious in the ZIE National Schools awards, beating other engineering students from across the country’s tertiary institutions.

The Zimbabwe Institute of Engineers awards that took place virtually last week saw Allen Chafa taking home a floating shield, certificate, and prize money.

The competitions are held annually to foster the bridge between academia and the Engineering industry. Students from various universities, polytechnics, and colleges across the country are invited to participate and showcase their design projects with particular emphasis on Value addition, SDG’s and Vision 2030.

Various organisations which included The Royal Engineering Academy and HEP-SSA were part of the proceedings.

“The recently ended ZIE National Engineering Schools Awards competition was a whole experience. I’m very honoured to be this year’s winner of the ZIE National Engineering Schools Awards competitions. I scooped the First Prize in the Oral Presentations Category, taking home with me a floating shield, certificate and prize money.

“My research project seeks to address issues to do with water challenges which we are currently facing as a nation. Sustainable Development Goal 6 (SDG6) is about clean water and sanitation for all. After realizing that one in four people do not have access to clean and safe water globally, it is indeed relevant to provide solutions related to the management of water resources, supply and distribution,” said Chafa.

He will be representing the Engineering students fraternity in the Royal Academy of Engineering- HEP-SSA conference to be held from November 25 to 27 in Victoria Falls.

“I am also excited to be selected to present at the Royal Academy of Engineering- HEP-SSA conference which will be held in Victoria Falls. It’s a great honour and priviledge to be representing the entire engineering students’ fraternity. I’m looking forward to learning as much as I can so as to refine my skills as an upcoming engineer.

“Young people are the major drivers in the technological space and it is high time Zimbabwe leverages the beauty of STEM in nation-building. This award also goes to my faculty supervisors, special mention to Engineer Chirinda, Engineer Chikowore and Engineer Munyau for believing in me and their patience and professional guidance. I would also like to thank the entire Nust Industrial and Manufacturing Engineering staff, friends and family for the support and encouragement,” he said.

Chafa is also a recipient of the Carpenaum Trust Scholaship.

“I’d also like to express my utmost gratitude to Mr and Mrs Masiyiwa for Higherlife Foundation and the knowledge and skills I have acquired through various learning programs such as Young and Dynamic, Power Hour sessions and ABC’s for prosperous minds. The lessons learnt have shaped me to be a viable, ethical and highly ambitious individual.” – @SeehYvonne